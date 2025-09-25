Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the natural resource company on Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

Freeport-McMoRan has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

NYSE:FCX opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

