Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 83 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $596.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $574.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.78. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $602.87.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

