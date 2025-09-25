Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,346 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $532,360,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $242,991,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $172,139,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,655.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,271,000 after purchasing an additional 331,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,881. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $467.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $623.77. The company has a market capitalization of $176.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $475.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

