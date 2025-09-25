Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,612 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intel by 23.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4.2% in the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in Intel by 8.4% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 23.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.23.

Intel Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of INTC opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.23. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

