Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 2.0% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE NOC opened at $586.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52 week low of $426.24 and a 52 week high of $600.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $577.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.70. The company has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.13.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (up from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

