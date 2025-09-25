FMA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 858 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF $ONEY

FMA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF accounts for about 3.0% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FMA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,166,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,431,000 after purchasing an additional 394,960 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 525.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 421,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 353,776 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 35,381 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $860,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

ONEY opened at $113.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.83. The firm has a market cap of $871.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $118.17.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

