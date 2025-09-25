Floyd Financial Group LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Floyd Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.8% of Floyd Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Floyd Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.33.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

