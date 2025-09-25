FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2227 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ ASET opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.84.

About FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

