FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2227 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th.
FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Trading Down 0.3%
NASDAQ ASET opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.84.
About FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
- What is Put Option Volume?
- NuScale Power: The SMR Stock at the Heart of the AI Energy Boom
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Airlines Are Taking Off, With More Gains Left to Price In
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Cybersecurity Market Set to Double: This ETF Offers Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.