First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF $FPX Holdings Lowered by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF makes up about 5.6% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.96% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $163.74 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.63.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.