First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE Position Decreased by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 4.0% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $25,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13,641.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

