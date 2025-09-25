First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 200803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPEI. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,837,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,769,000 after purchasing an additional 319,485 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,334,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,360,000 after buying an additional 355,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,463,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,064,000 after buying an additional 375,497 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,361,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after buying an additional 113,399 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,292,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49,272 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

