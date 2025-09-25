Financial Survey: TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) and McEwen (NYSE:MUX)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) and McEwen (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and McEwen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -1,240.46% -90.71% McEwen -8.05% -2.76% -1.94%

Volatility & Risk

TMC the metals has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McEwen has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 1 3 0 2.75 McEwen 0 0 4 1 3.20

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TMC the metals and McEwen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TMC the metals currently has a consensus price target of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. McEwen has a consensus price target of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2.11%. Given TMC the metals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than McEwen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of McEwen shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of TMC the metals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of McEwen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TMC the metals and McEwen”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$81.94 million ($0.37) -16.65 McEwen $174.48 million 4.51 -$43.69 million ($0.25) -58.11

McEwen has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals. McEwen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TMC the metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

McEwen beats TMC the metals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About McEwen

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

