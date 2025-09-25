Financial Partners Group Inc Has $292,000 Position in Visa Inc. $V

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 822 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 83.1% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of V opened at $338.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $268.23 and a one year high of $375.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.27.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.Visa’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

