Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes Position in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 651 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

NYSE:AU opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.22. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.54.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The mining company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 22.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 610.0%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

