Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 4.0%

Tesla stock opened at $442.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $347.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.58.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Baird R W raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.74.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

