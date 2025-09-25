Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 302 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

