Financial Management Professionals Inc. Lowers Holdings in Progress Software Corporation $PRGS

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 63.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 1,161.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 44,298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in Progress Software by 65.8% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 728,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after buying an additional 289,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progress Software from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Progress Software Corporation has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.89.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $237.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.23 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 6.63%.Progress Software’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Progress Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.280-5.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.340 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick bought 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,053.12. This trade represents a 3.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Krall bought 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 100,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,401. This represents a 5.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.