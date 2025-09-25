Financial Management Professionals Inc. Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.33.

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT opened at $470.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $220.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $429.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.77. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $485.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

