Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys Shares of 3,209 SkyWater Technology, Inc. $SKYT

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 941.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SkyWater Technology

In related news, CFO Steve Manko sold 43,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $656,384.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 368,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,997.91. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $88,395.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 532,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,400.92. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,221,247 shares of company stock valued at $38,461,969 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SKYT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $737.15 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 3.41. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SkyWater Technology Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

