Financial Contrast: Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) versus Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) and Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Veralto has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Resource has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Veralto alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veralto and Quest Resource”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veralto $5.36 billion 4.89 $833.00 million $3.58 29.49 Quest Resource $270.71 million 0.12 -$15.06 million ($1.21) -1.26

Veralto has higher revenue and earnings than Quest Resource. Quest Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veralto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Veralto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Quest Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Veralto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Quest Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Veralto and Quest Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veralto 16.65% 41.45% 14.05% Quest Resource -9.34% -13.12% -3.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Veralto and Quest Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veralto 0 4 6 0 2.60 Quest Resource 1 2 0 0 1.67

Veralto presently has a consensus target price of $114.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.21%. Quest Resource has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 48.03%. Given Quest Resource’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than Veralto.

Summary

Veralto beats Quest Resource on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veralto

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions. The PQI segment offers inline printing solutions for products and packaging with marking and coding systems; marking and coding for packaged goods and related consumables; design software and imaging systems for the creation of new packaging designs; color management solutions for printed packages and consumer and industrial products; color standard services for the design industry; and a software solution that provides digital asset management, marketing resource management, and product information management. This segment sells its products and services through the Videojet, Linx, Esko, X-Rite, and Pantone brands to regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company was formerly known as DH EAS Holding Corp. and changed its name to Veralto Corporation in February 2023. Veralto Corporation was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Quest Resource

(Get Free Report)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes. It offers antifreeze and windshield washer fluid, dumpster and compacting equipment, and other minor ancillary services. In addition, the company offers landfill diversion services. Its services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, grocers, and other retailers; automotive maintenance, quick lube, dealerships, and collision repair; transportation, logistics, and internal fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; restaurant chains and food operations; and construction and demolition projects. The company markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, hospitality and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial and multi-family property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is headquartered in The Colony, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.