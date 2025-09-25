Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,602 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,704,000 after acquiring an additional 172,374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,262,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,809,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,459,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,566,000 after buying an additional 39,545 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,290,000 after buying an additional 239,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,511,000 after buying an additional 87,965 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $173.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

