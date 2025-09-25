Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 137 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $37,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,780,536,000 after purchasing an additional 294,993 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after buying an additional 358,328 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,114,950,000 after buying an additional 252,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after buying an additional 36,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $694.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $712.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $686.87. The company has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704.10. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total value of $2,026,732.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,744.96. This trade represents a 77.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,879 shares of company stock worth $7,558,613. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

