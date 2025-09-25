Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 10,418 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,418 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $35,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,212.1% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

About U.S. Bancorp



U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

