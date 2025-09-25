Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 9,822 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $42,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $636,000. Covea Finance lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 51,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $296,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 160,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,977,838.30. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,333.04. This represents a 19.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,390,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $113.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $121.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.29 and its 200 day moving average is $110.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.