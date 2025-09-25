Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Booking were worth $30,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Booking by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.3%

BKNG opened at $5,525.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,558.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,248.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,060.98 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $41.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,500. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6,700.00 target price (up previously from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.