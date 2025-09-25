Fifth Third Bancorp Has $15.08 Million Stock Position in Public Storage $PSA

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Public Storage by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $280.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.86. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.60 and a twelve month high of $369.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.16.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

