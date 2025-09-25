Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB Holdings Cut by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,908,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,554 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,736,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,265,000 after purchasing an additional 862,374 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $334,805,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,510,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,196,000 after purchasing an additional 279,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,028,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,117,000 after purchasing an additional 542,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.