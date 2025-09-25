Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF $FESM Shares Purchased by FMA Wealth Management LLC

FMA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $523,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $524,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:FESM opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $37.33.

About Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.