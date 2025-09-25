FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Purchased by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $314,650,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 85.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $386,399,000 after purchasing an additional 732,266 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 18,202.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,003,000 after buying an additional 542,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,994,848,000 after buying an additional 289,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of FedEx by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 352,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $85,883,000 after buying an additional 264,792 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. HSBC upped their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

FedEx Stock Up 0.1%

FedEx stock opened at $233.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.23. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

