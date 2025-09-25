Farmland Partners Inc. $FPI Stock Position Raised by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,404,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th.

Farmland Partners Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE FPI opened at $10.93 on Thursday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $490.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 127.59%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Farmland Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.340 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Featured Articles

