Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 10,262 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 10,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $20,010.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 208,399 shares in the company, valued at $406,378.05. The trade was a 4.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, David Michael Barrett sold 2,396 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $4,552.40.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $57,600.00.

On Friday, August 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $58,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $76,800.00.

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $155.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Expensify during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expensify during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Expensify during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Expensify during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Expensify during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXFY has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

