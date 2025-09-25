ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS Stake Trimmed by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,885 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ExlService were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in ExlService by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 5,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in ExlService by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in ExlService by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

ExlService Price Performance

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $43.64 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 12.00%.The company had revenue of $514.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $350,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,532.96. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

