Exeter Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $285.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.13.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

