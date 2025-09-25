Exeter Financial LLC Sells 781 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,983 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,143,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,012,000 after acquiring an additional 105,154 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,654,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,877,000 after acquiring an additional 52,714 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $154.50 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.54 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average of $148.91.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The company had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,728.32. This represents a 47.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $6,187,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,969.70. This represents a 61.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

