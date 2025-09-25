Evanson Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 237,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Drum Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC now owns 229,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,563,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.61. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.