Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $59,596,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.6%

CRWD opened at $476.33 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $272.67 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $443.62 and a 200-day moving average of $432.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $119.54 billion, a PE ratio of -400.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 113.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.07.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,959,138.21. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,066 shares of company stock worth $60,934,078. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

