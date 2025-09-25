Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.19, for a total value of $558,427.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,332,806.49. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,500 shares of company stock worth $19,402,583 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5%

CRM opened at $245.85 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.14. The company has a market capitalization of $234.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.58.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

