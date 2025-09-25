Energy Transfer LP $ET Stake Cut by Retireful LLC

Retireful LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,862 shares during the quarter. Retireful LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 316.9% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 89,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 223.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 738,885 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,957,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,155,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $92,607,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Cowen assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE ET opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,350,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

