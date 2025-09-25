David Rowe Sells 4,868 Shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) CMO David Rowe sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $22,636.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 432,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,250.05. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rimini Street Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $425.59 million, a PE ratio of -114.97 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rimini Street

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooktree Capital Management increased its stake in Rimini Street by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 3,902,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rimini Street by 2.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 48,993 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Rimini Street by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,599,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 53,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rimini Street by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Management LLC increased its stake in Rimini Street by 142.5% during the second quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $6.50 price target on Rimini Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Rimini Street from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

