CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $76.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

