CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Bought by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 2.9% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $476.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $443.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.52. The stock has a market cap of $119.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.27, a PEG ratio of 113.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $272.67 and a one year high of $517.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,959,138.21. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $5,306,643.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares in the company, valued at $109,257,564.08. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,066 shares of company stock valued at $60,934,078 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

