Critical Review: T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) and Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) and T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Dividends

Eagle Point Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.6%. T. Rowe Price Group pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Eagle Point Credit pays out 1,527.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. T. Rowe Price Group pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend for 39 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit 6.73% 13.49% 8.59% T. Rowe Price Group 28.72% 19.77% 15.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and T. Rowe Price Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and T. Rowe Price Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit $31.03 million 16.28 $85.49 million $0.11 59.68 T. Rowe Price Group $7.10 billion 3.20 $2.10 billion $8.95 11.56

T. Rowe Price Group has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Point Credit. T. Rowe Price Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Point Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T. Rowe Price Group has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eagle Point Credit and T. Rowe Price Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit 1 1 3 1 2.67 T. Rowe Price Group 4 8 1 0 1.77

Eagle Point Credit currently has a consensus target price of $8.21, suggesting a potential upside of 25.03%. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus target price of $101.55, suggesting a potential downside of 1.84%. Given Eagle Point Credit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eagle Point Credit is more favorable than T. Rowe Price Group.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group beats Eagle Point Credit on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; New York, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Shanghai, China; Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, Amsterdam, Netherlands and Washington, DC.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.