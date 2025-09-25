Critical Review: Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) & BKV (NYSE:BKV)

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) and Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BKV and Nano Nuclear Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKV $580.98 million 3.36 -$142.87 million ($0.20) -115.10 Nano Nuclear Energy N/A N/A -$10.15 million ($0.93) -45.78

Profitability

Nano Nuclear Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BKV. BKV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nano Nuclear Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares BKV and Nano Nuclear Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKV -2.69% 3.21% 2.21% Nano Nuclear Energy N/A -26.49% -25.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BKV and Nano Nuclear Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKV 0 0 8 0 3.00 Nano Nuclear Energy 0 1 4 1 3.00

BKV currently has a consensus price target of $27.88, indicating a potential upside of 21.09%. Nano Nuclear Energy has a consensus price target of $51.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.54%. Given Nano Nuclear Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nano Nuclear Energy is more favorable than BKV.

About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc. is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

