Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:V opened at $338.69 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $268.23 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $620.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.27.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

