CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,534 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,900,814,000 after purchasing an additional 842,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,668,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 197,274 shares valued at $67,044,814. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $339.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.44. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.