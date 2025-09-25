Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 7,751 Polaris Inc. $PII

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 7,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE:PII opened at $57.30 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $86.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. Polaris had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is -142.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Polaris

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.