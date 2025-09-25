Contrasting Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) & Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report) and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digital China and Seagate Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital China $2.32 billion 0.28 -$35.32 million N/A N/A Seagate Technology $9.10 billion 5.24 $1.47 billion $6.77 33.04

Analyst Ratings

Seagate Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Digital China.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Digital China and Seagate Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital China 0 0 0 0 0.00 Seagate Technology 1 5 15 0 2.67

Seagate Technology has a consensus target price of $185.58, suggesting a potential downside of 17.04%. Given Seagate Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seagate Technology is more favorable than Digital China.

Risk and Volatility

Digital China has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seagate Technology has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Seagate Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Seagate Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digital China and Seagate Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital China N/A N/A N/A Seagate Technology 16.15% -169.60% 19.70%

Summary

Seagate Technology beats Digital China on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital China

(Get Free Report)

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence. This segment offers data fabric comprising Yan Cloud DaaS, a software platform that supports data sharing, interoperability, and integration of isolated digital islands; and Sysnet, an integration platform that integrates various data, applications, and services. It also provides data hub, including data management, security, innovation, and aggregation products; and digital twin, which constructs a digital replica of the physical city, as well as data solutions for city and supply chain digital native transformation, and fintech. The Software and Operating Services segment offers end-to-end data-enabled supply chain operating services, as well as software development, testing, operation, and maintenance services. The Traditional and Localization Services segment provides systems integration services, e-commerce supply chain services, and software and operating services. The segment also engages in the investments, property sales and rental, and other businesses. The company also engages in the provision of logistics, systems integration, and manpower services, as well as engages in finance lease business and investment holding activities. Digital China Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives. The company also offers legacy applications comprising Mission Critical HDDs and SSDs; external storage solutions under the Seagate Ultra Touch, One Touch, and Expansion product lines, as well as under the LaCie brand name; desktop drives; notebook drives, DVR HDDs, and gaming SSDs. In addition, it provides Lyve edge-to-cloud mass capacity platform. The company sells its products primarily to OEMs, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology Holdings plc was founded in 1978 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

