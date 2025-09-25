Contrasting Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers 21.20% 15.46% 1.18% Private Bancorp of America 24.17% 17.81% 1.68%

Volatility & Risk

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers 3 8 2 0 1.92 Private Bancorp of America 0 1 1 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cullen/Frost Bankers and Private Bancorp of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus price target of $135.69, suggesting a potential upside of 8.06%. Private Bancorp of America has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.69%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Private Bancorp of America”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers $2.85 billion 2.83 $582.54 million $9.29 13.52 Private Bancorp of America $161.24 million 2.12 $35.82 million $7.02 8.40

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Private Bancorp of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats Private Bancorp of America on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds transmitting, and foreign exchange services; correspondent banking activities, including check clearing, transfer of funds, fixed income security services, and securities custody and clearance services. Further, it offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and support for international business activities, including foreign exchange, letters of credit, export-import financing, and other related activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holding of securities for investment purposes; and investment management services for mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Private Bancorp of America

(Get Free Report)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfer, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. In addition, the company offers term credit facilities and loans, equipment and business expansion loans, working capital lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction financing, letters of credit, business start-up loans, loans for business acquisition and partner buyouts, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, equipment, furniture and fixture, and other loans; and CDARS And ICS products. Further, it provides wealth management and legal services. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.