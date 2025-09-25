Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Sold by Kennedy Investment Group

Kennedy Investment Group decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.7% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.0% in the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.1% in the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.8% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.9% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.88.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $133.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of -55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $131.20 and a 12 month high of $261.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.74.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -170.71%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

