Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Kong Phan Sells 4,544 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Kong Phan sold 4,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $90,289.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 232,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,450.58. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kong Phan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Wednesday, August 20th, Kong Phan sold 2,664 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $45,314.64.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Confluent has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Confluent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,620,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,588 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Confluent by 11.0% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 13,042,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,710 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 6.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,590,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,939,000 after acquiring an additional 727,943 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 3.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,639,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,303,000 after acquiring an additional 356,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 1.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,592,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,210,000 after acquiring an additional 143,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.